St. Gabriel Police: Baton Rouge man arrested for shooting that caused thousands of dollars in damages

ST. GABRIEL - A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a shooting that caused thousands of dollars in damages, the St. Gabriel Police Department said.

Antonio D. Lee, 25, was arrested after a shooting that took place on Martin Luther King Parkway on Oct. 11.

Lee was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

