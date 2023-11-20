77°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Francisville police officer on admin leave after arrest in off-duty bar fight
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A St. Francisville police officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his involvement in a bar fight early Friday morning.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said officer Alex Gremillion was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery Friday afternoon. The fight allegedly happened around 1 a.m.
St. Francisville Police Chief Randy Metz said Gremillion is on administrative leave.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bookstore owner searching for family of lost WWI Bible
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank struggling to keep up with growing demand...
-
Livingston Parish firefighters battling wildfire, portion of LA 63 shutdown
-
St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day
-
Woman taking extra precautions after her car was stolen without the key