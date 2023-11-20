St. Francisville police officer on admin leave after arrest in off-duty bar fight

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A St. Francisville police officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his involvement in a bar fight early Friday morning.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said officer Alex Gremillion was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery Friday afternoon. The fight allegedly happened around 1 a.m.

St. Francisville Police Chief Randy Metz said Gremillion is on administrative leave.

No more information was immediately available.