St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church goes all out for Christmas
BATON ROUGE - St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Choctaw Drive has decorated its church from the inside out. With inspirations from the Nativity and the birth of Jesus to Christmas trees and even a waterfall, nothing was off-limits.
This year, designer Tim Vu says they were able to complete this in under three weeks using materials such as old fences and just a couple of hands. Vu plans on continuing this tradition of decorating, as it brings joy not only to him but also to others in the community.
"I told people, everything that God gave me I give that to the people because that makes me happy," Vu said
