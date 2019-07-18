St. Amant man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants

ST. AMANT - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a man they say committed a series of crimes such as burglary and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Jordan Debate robbed an unlocked shed on Rob Anderson Road on July 24 where he stole multiple items including two guns. Debate was captured on surveillance video walking away from the scene.

On July 29, deputies responded to a complaint on Tiggy Duplessis Road where a homeowner said Debate entered her residence without her knowing. Debate fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

On Tuesday, August 1, authorities found Debate with methamphetamine in his possession.

Debate was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges such as the aforementioned as well as criminal trespassing and two counts of theft of a firearm.