St. Amant cyclist dead after early morning crash in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT — A St. Amant cyclist is dead after he was struck by a truck on La. 22 early Thursday morning, state police said.

John Callender, 29, was riding his bicycle west in the eastbound lane of La. 22 around 5 a.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck when it crossed the center of the roadway to pass a vehicle ahead of it while travelling westbound. Callender was hit from behind and was thrown from his bike.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, state police said. The truck's driver was uninjured and impairment is not suspected.