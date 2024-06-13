93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Amant cyclist dead after early morning crash in Ascension Parish

2 hours 25 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 June 13, 2024 1:59 PM June 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. AMANT — A St. Amant cyclist is dead after he was struck by a truck on La. 22 early Thursday morning, state police said.

John Callender, 29, was riding his bicycle west in the eastbound lane of La. 22 around 5 a.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck when it crossed the center of the roadway to pass a vehicle ahead of it while travelling westbound. Callender was hit from behind and was thrown from his bike.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, state police said. The truck's driver was uninjured and impairment is not suspected.

