62°
Latest Weather Blog
Springfield man arrested; accused of stealing $5,000 worth of copper wiring near school, pharmacy
SPRINGFIELD – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday accused of stealing copper near a Springfield school and pharmacy.
Samuel Tullos, 49, was arrested on theft charges.
Deputies said that on Thursday, they responded to calls of the stolen copper at Springfield High School, RKM Primary Care and Hometown Pharmacy, all off Main Street.
Deputies added that Tullos confessed to the damages, which totaled more than $5,000, noting that the copper wire had been scrapped.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FAA announces 'No Drone Zone' over Superdome, New Orleans during, leading up...
-
One southbound lane of Essen to close Saturday night as College Drive...
-
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes
-
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...