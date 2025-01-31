62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Springfield man arrested; accused of stealing $5,000 worth of copper wiring near school, pharmacy

Friday, January 31 2025
By: Jayda Morris

SPRINGFIELD – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday accused of stealing copper near a Springfield school and pharmacy.

Samuel Tullos, 49, was arrested on theft charges.

Deputies said that on Thursday, they responded to calls of the stolen copper at Springfield High School, RKM Primary Care and Hometown Pharmacy, all off Main Street.

Deputies added that Tullos confessed to the damages, which totaled more than $5,000, noting that the copper wire had been scrapped.

