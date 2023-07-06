Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors
BATON ROUGE - The St. Michael Warriors are ready to compete in year three under head coach Zach Leger.
The Warriors had a mediocre record last season, but 12 starters are returning, including at linebacker, which will be the team's strength.
"We are really strong at linebacker," said defensive coordinator Chuck Guidry. "We had a whole lot of linebackers returning and we were short on big guys to play on the defensive front, so we're going from what I've always ran in a four-man front to a three-man front. We're running a 3-5 with five linebackers across the top."
"Right now, we're trying to do is to make sure that these secondary guys understand that they've got to play forward now because instead of having four defensive linemen, we've only got three, so we got to have more support help on the run on the edge," Guidry said.
Trending News
The Warriors will also be returning their starting quarterback, Preston Sentino, and running back John Martinez. Look for St. Michael to run the ball well in 2023 on the offensive side of the ball.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...