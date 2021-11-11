64°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
Sixteen starters return for Southern Lab, a team that made the state semi finals for the third straight year in 2020. Four year starter at quarterback Angelo Izzard will have tons of weapons like Shawn Bates at running back to help lead the Kittens to another deep playoff run.
