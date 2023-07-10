89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

15 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, July 09 2023 Jul 9, 2023 July 09, 2023 7:20 PM July 09, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

Denham Springs, LA - Three years ago, head coach Brett Beard had a lot of work to do to clean up Denham Springs. In those three short years, he's gotten his teams progressively better while at the same time producing high end talent. 

This year with the Yellow Jackets is no different as they will be lead by LSU commit DaShawn McBryde at safety. The quarterback position will be a new face as Reese Mooney is now at Liberty playing both football and baseball, so 2023 will be the year of Jerry Horne. He split reps with Mooney as a sophomore, even had to play meaningful reps as a freshman when Mooney went down with a sever lower leg injury.

Trending News

Denham Springs went 10-3 last season, losing in the quarterfinals to Ruston. Brett Beard knows with a healthy mix of savy veterans and young athleticism this team could be one of the more special ones he's had in Livingston Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days