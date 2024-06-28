Sports2-A-Days Preview: Central Wildcats

BATON ROUGE - The Central Wildcats are returning plenty of starters from last years 9-4 team, and they're hoping with a little bit more of team-first mentality they will be able to get to the Superdome.

Head coach David Simoneaux has good numbers back on both sides of the ball, led on offense by returning starting quarterback Jackson Firmin the Wildcats will take advantage of an experienced offensive line and solid run game. Firmin is a run threat from the position as well and will keep defenses honest with his arm.

Defensively the Wildcats may be ahead of the game, according to their coach the returning players along the defensive line and linebacker spot have been disruptive in their spring workout sessions.