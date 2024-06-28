81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-A-Days Preview: Central Wildcats

2 hours 12 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 7:02 PM June 28, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Central Wildcats are returning plenty of starters from last years 9-4 team, and they're hoping with a little bit more of team-first mentality they will be able to get to the Superdome.

Head coach David Simoneaux has good numbers back on both sides of the ball, led on offense by returning starting quarterback Jackson Firmin the Wildcats will take advantage of an experienced offensive line and solid run game. Firmin is a run threat from the position as well and will keep defenses honest with his arm.

Trending News

Defensively the Wildcats may be ahead of the game, according to their coach the returning players along the defensive line and linebacker spot have been disruptive in their spring workout sessions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days