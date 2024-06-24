Sports2-a-Days: Prairieville set for first football season

Baton Rouge - The Prairieville Hurricanes are the first team featured on WBRZ’s Sports2-a-Days.

Each night through July, WBRZ will feature a different high school football program from the area on the news at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Prairieville, a new high school in Ascension Parish, will begin their first season this fall.

Mike Schmitt, the Hurricanes first-year football coach, said his program plans on playing a full slate of Freshman, JV, and Varsity games this season. Prairieville has a group of 70 freshmen and 65 sophomores and upperclassmen.

“We have kids from all over, East Ascension, St. Amant, Dutchtown, we also have some kids that are transferring in from some of the private schools, so we are very much a hodgepodge of kids from all over,” Schmitt said.

“Offensively we'll be under center and we’ll also be in spread, we'll be running some basic run plays from underneath center and spread will be the typical spread you see across the board nowadays with zone reads and throwing the ball down field, so we’re going to stretch teams horizontally and vertically. Defensively, play a lot of zone, and make sure we’re technically sound, we’ll play a four-man front, even front, and just try to make sure we keep everything in front of us and lined up correctly.”

Schmitt is excited to be able to build a culture with his players, but is concerned about the physicality it may take to play at the 5A level.

Denham Springs, Dutchtown, East Ascension, Live Oak, St. Amant, and Walker are in Prairieville’s district.