Sports2-a-Days: McKinley Panthers

BATON ROUGE - The McKinley Panthers were the surprise of the 2022 football season.

In year one under Ron Allen, the Panthers had their first winning season since 2010 and hosted a playoff game. Now, McKinley is looking to repeat that success with 15 returning starters, although coach Allen still sees work to be done.

"I'm not sure last time we won seven regular season games, so we feel good obviously," said Allen. "Just like I tell the kids, we're not satisfied with that. We're looking to build on it."

"Our weakness is gonna be offense, we have to replace two starters up front," Allen said. "And that's never easy to do and there'll be some pretty inexperienced guys that we have to put up there. We lost two really good running backs. We lost our offensive coordinator and our o-line coach retired, so that's gonna be an uphill battle."

I think we could be as good or better than we were last year," Allen said. "Obviously, it's gonna depend on our offensive production. We need a really, really good summer. Moving forward defensively, I feel great."

The Panthers will start the season at home against Baker.