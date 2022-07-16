Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep Chargers have gotten accustomed to winning the past few years, having 10 or more wins in each of their last three seasons.

But the team graduated a total of 14 starters last year, and important positions, too, like quarterback Zeon Chriss.

"I have never had a team this young at Madison Prep like this, but once we get to week four, five, we will probably have some identity, you know, and then we'll be okay. But right now, always trial by fire. We young, we got freshmen running in there, we got sophomores running around," Madison Prep head coach Landry Williams said.

What the Chargers lack in experience, they make up in attitude and wanting to become a great team like in years past.

"I love my chances with these guys. The attitude is there. They play real hard. We had a scrimmage playing St. Aug in the spring game. The guys really held their own. I was worried that this probably was gonna get, you know, get ran up and down the field, you know, but he really played solid football. We didn't make a lot of mistakes, but we just got to go head on and keep working and do the little things and just stay positive," Williams said.