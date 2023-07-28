Sports2-a-Days: Istrouma Indians

BATON ROUGE - Local high school legend Sid Edwards is trying to rebuild Istrouma after leaving Central.

However, Edwards wants to put not only the school, but the community as a whole, back on the map.

"[We're] putting respect on Istrouma's name, putting respect on the 70805 zip code, and the people in that community," said Edwards. "I think it's forgotten part of the city, to be honest with you. I mean the bowling alley shut down, there's no movie theater where there used to be. There aren't many shopping deals, and there's beautiful, great people in North Baton Rouge and that's why [being a source of pride] is important. We want our Indians to to bring that source of pride to that community."

Last year, the Indians went 4-6, and are only returning 8 starters total on both sides of the ball. Istrouma will start the year on the road at Capitol.