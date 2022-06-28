Sports2-a-Days: Catholic High Bears

BATON ROUGE - There are no rebuilds at Catholic High, just reloading, and once again the bears will be stacked with offensive firepower in 2022.

"You know, we got a strong skill unit coming back. Obviously, we're returning Shelton Sampson and Daniel Beal. Bear Remo was a guy that got a ton of carries for us at running back last year and is gonna be the feature back this year with two seniors graduating," Catholic head coach David Simoneaux said.

On the defensive side, the Bears are only returning four starters. But Catholic has a lot of guys with game experience.

"I really like what our defensive line is doing. You know, we got Josh Johnson at nose guard anchoring our middle and he's really just been disruptive. Judd Rouyea is a guy that's been playing a lot of inside and outside technique for us and is a guy that is going to be a really breakout player here going into his senior year. We lost four out of five guys on the back end. So that's the group that needs the most growing up, but it's a unit with a lot of young talent and some experience in the past. So even though they weren't starters, I look for those guys to come in and play well," Simoneaux said.

This season the bears will have the challenge of playing in a new-look district with some of the best teams in the state.

"Well you know any time you add teams like Central, Liberty, Zachary, and Scotlandville to your district, I mean that's something that's gonna. you know, certainly be cause for concern. So we got a lot of respect for all those teams, and we're certainly have to bring our 'A' game every single week to be able to compete with those guys," Simoneaux said.