72°
Latest Weather Blog
Special delivery! Volunteer firefighters help woman give birth in St. Amant
ASCENSION PARISH - Some volunteer firefighters in St. Amant helped bring a new life into the world Tuesday night.
Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc shared the news on social media, posting photos of the crew involved and of the newborn infant, along with the following message: This is indeed what’s it’s all about. I’m so proud of these volunteers. The greatest gift is when you deliver life. Our members responded fast and delivered this beautiful baby just 20 minutes ago in our St. Amant community. It’s what our volunteers do. Again, I’m so proud of your dedicated efforts for our community.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to the department for additional information and will update this story as we get it.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials investigating reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night
-
Heavy police presence seen Tuesday night at end of pursuit near Airline...
-
Louisiana State Police holds annual memorial for fallen officers
-
Judge deals major Livingston Parish development project a setback
-
Body found in Mississippi River, washed up near USS Kidd
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View