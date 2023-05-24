72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Special delivery! Volunteer firefighters help woman give birth in St. Amant

Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ASCENSION PARISH - Some volunteer firefighters in St. Amant helped bring a new life into the world Tuesday night.

Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc shared the news on social media, posting photos of the crew involved and of the newborn infant, along with the following message: This is indeed what’s it’s all about. I’m so proud of these volunteers. The greatest gift is when you deliver life. Our members responded fast and delivered this beautiful baby just 20 minutes ago in our St. Amant community. It’s what our volunteers do. Again, I’m so proud of your dedicated efforts for our community. 

WBRZ has reached out to the department for additional information and will update this story as we get it.

