SPARE NOTES: Tearing Pages From This Reporters Notebook

BATON ROUGE - There are lots of pages filled with notes in my bowling reporter’s notebook from the area as the new bowling season gets closer and closer to starting.

Let’s start with youth bowling and the junior gold event in the Green Bay, Wisconsin area last month. As I mentioned last week, this was another of the events using the “new” not-yet released “Glide” lane conditioner that was used here in Baton Rouge.

Some good things happened for our local bowlers who made the trip, especially in the U18 division highlighted by a perfect 300 game by Caroline Engeron of Albany in the first advancer’s round. It came in her final game and she finished 56th in the girls U18 division.

Sydney Lee, who finished up at Dutchtown this past May, advanced the furthest of the Louisiana contingent, finishing in the second advancer’s round, earning a $400 scholarship for a 35th place finish. Lee averaged 187.31 for 26 games on the tournament’s very difficult sport patterns.

Braiden Torres also advanced out of the qualifying round and Torres and Engeron each won a $300 scholarship.

Also these Louisiana bowlers earned scholarships by finishing the top third of their division: Luke Chapman of East Ascension, Landen Sullivan of Alexandria and Colin Clark of Holy Cross in boys U18. Addison Legendre of Dutchtown, Addison Tran of Patrick Taylor and Ava Doucet of St. Joseph’s Academy in girls U18; Carter Santangelo of John Curtis in boys U15; and, Liam Gautreau of Gonzales and Easton Smith of Luling in boys U12.

State Match Games was held shortly thereafter at All Star Lanes in Shreveport and Doucet added a major state title to her resume with Legendre second and Annie Laurence third in the girl’s scratch division.

In the top boy’s division, Price Metzger came out on top with Cody Barrilleaux second, Colin Clark third and Hunter Simon fourth.

The next major event comes up on Aug. 30-31 with the 12th Capital City Strike Out at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. This has turned into a really nice event with some strong champions in the top divisions and well over $46,000 in scholarships given out over the first 11 events. Entries are available at the bowling centers and online at the Louisiana Youth Bowling Facebook page.

PWBA Tour Ends Tuesday Night

The PWBA struck gold in its 10-year anniversary open as part of the opening ceremony for Junior Gold last month as the televised championship finals were held in an arena setting at Green Bay’s Resch Center.

A crowd of over 6,000, helped by the link Junior Gold, turned out and it was spectacular television, capped off by a win by Vanderbilt assistant bowling coach Josie Barnes who won two matches and the $20,000 top prize. It was her sixth PWBA title.

As I said, it was a spectacular evening and one fans on social media called for to be duplicated, but the expense of setting up and bowling in the arena is very difficult to recoup without charging a fairly astronomical price to get in. Most of the previous arena finals have not seen a 6,000 number like this event, but again part of Junior Gold and no admission fee.

The PWBA season for 2025 concludes on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network with the PWBA Tour Championship.

The field of 24 of the tour winners and points leaders bowled 24 games of match play Sunday and Monday to determine the finalists for the Tuesday show.

Look forward to hearing the now broadcast trio on CBS Sports Network of Dave Ryan, Kelly Kulick and Sydney Brummett on the call. The trio has blended well together and Brummett has proven her ability both laneside and in the booth with the two veteran voices of the women’s tour.

QUICK NOTES

Stephen F. Austin dropped women’s bowling earlier this spring, but now may be forced to bring it back after a judge’s ruling on a Title IX situation. Sydney Lee had signed with SFA before they dropped the program, but is now headed to Central Missouri. Also good luck to Luke Chapman from East Ascension who is off Oklahoma Christian.

How about Conference USA’s bowling division? Already the toughest in America, now add Sacred Heart, Wright State and Nebraska to its 12-team membership that includes powerhouse Jacksonville State, Tulane, Louisiana Tech and Vanderbilt.

Thanks for stopping by and we’ll have more bowling news next Monday,

Kent Lowe