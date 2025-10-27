SPARE NOTES: South Louisiana Bowlers Do Well In State Senior

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge area bowlers did well in the recent state senior championships which were conducted at All Star Lanes.

Neil Gaspard of Lafayette won the top division, the age 50-54 open category, using a 300 game as part of his winning 1,475 six-game series. James Deliphose of Gonzales was fourth at 1,297.

Here are the other divisions and top five finishers from the Baton Rouge area:

Women’s 50-54 age groups: Meca Irving, of Baton Rouge, fourth place at 1,250.

Open 55-59 division: Steven Beam of Geismar won the division with a 1,423 total. David Ackoury of Baton Rouge was fourth at 1,294 ahead of Paul James in Baker at 1,283.

Women’s 55-59 division: Karen Beam of Geismar was third (1,217) with Rene Carter of Baton Rouge fourth at 1,208. Debra Lynn Hood of Denham Springs took fifth with a 1,204 total.

Open 60-64 division: There was one local finisher in the top five with Pete Palisi finishing fifth at 1,303.

Women’s 65-69 division: Sarah Thomas of Baton Rouge was the division champion with a six-game total of 1,316, five shots better than Angela Williams (Baton Rouge) and her 1,311 score.

Open 70-74 division: Warren Hamilton of St. Francisville was second in the age group at 1,380 with Baton Rouge’s Richard Torregano in fifth a 1,298.

Women’s 70-74 division: Debra Dickens of St. Amant was fifth at 1,196.

Finally in the 75 and up women’s division, Theresa Gibbs of Baton Rouge was the champion at 1,344, three pins ahead of another Baton Rouge bowler, Patricia Volentine at 1,341.

Congrats to all the winners. This is probably a great time to remember that senior leagues are very prominent in Baton Rouge houses and all over the state. Many leagues bowl during the day and there are some very fine bowlers involved. Also, we’ve always said bowling is a lifetime sport and this is another example of bowlers still shining in their senior years.

A Couple Of Months Away

It has been good to see when I arrive at the lanes the high school teams starting to get some tryouts and start of practice getting underway. What that means is the high school bowling season is just a little under three months away.

The opening of the regular season is set for Jan. 19, 2026, but scrimmages can start as early as Jan. 5.

It was quite a season a year ago and we can’t wait to see what surprises are in store this coming season.

Cosmic Chaos

That’s what some people call my bowling these days, but if you’ve been to All Star Lanes lately, the (lights) are so bright, you have to wear shades. All the better to see my misses?

Seriously new lights and other goodies have been put in the 64-lane house and it will all debut this Saturday at 6 p.m. when Cosmic Chaos hits the lanes.

It is full of new lights and colors and flashing lights on the bumpers, etc. There are all kinds of new packages, including birthday party rates for this so contact the lanes if interested.

And that’s enough bowling chaos for this week.

Until next Monday, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe