SpaceX prototype engine explodes during test at Texas site

Photo: KRGV

BROWNSVILLE, TX - A prototype starship engine exploded during a test at the SpaceX site in Texas.

The explosion happened Friday afternoon at the SpaceX campus in Boca Chica. Video captured during a live stream of the test shows the Starship SN4 prototype's engine leaking a type of gas before igniting in a massive fireball.

Friday was reportedly the prototype's fourth "static fire test" of its engine.

Crews were alerted to the fire at the site around 2 o'clock Friday afternoon. Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told KRGV his firefighters are monitoring the situation, but they haven't been called to assist.

Sheldon says SpaceX has their own fire crews working the incident.