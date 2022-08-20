Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage

BATON ROUGE- Before the scrimmage Coach Dooley raved about his receiving core being one of the best units on the team and it showed on Saturday especially from former Zachary Bronco Chandler Whitfield, who was constantly taking the top off the defense.

"He brings that speed and experienced. I think that's tremendous to have it within the offense. And when a guy gets better each day, you can't you expect that during game day when you practice hard like that during the week. Saturday should be easy, and everyone is seeing his ability now," said head coach Eric Dooley.