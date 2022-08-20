78°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
BATON ROUGE- Before the scrimmage Coach Dooley raved about his receiving core being one of the best units on the team and it showed on Saturday especially from former Zachary Bronco Chandler Whitfield, who was constantly taking the top off the defense.
Trending News
"He brings that speed and experienced. I think that's tremendous to have it within the offense. And when a guy gets better each day, you can't you expect that during game day when you practice hard like that during the week. Saturday should be easy, and everyone is seeing his ability now," said head coach Eric Dooley.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Guns for gas: Firearm owners exchange weapons for gas cards during buy-back...
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
Kids donating smoke detectors, helping out pet adoption centers with community service...
-
Law expert explains why unexpected decisions were made in two murder cases...
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning