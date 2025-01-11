36°
Southern women's basketball picks up third SWAC victory over Florida A&M, 77-61
BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team defeated Florida A&M to secure their third win in SWAC play.
The Jaguars and Rattlers played a close game through most of the first half, but the effort of Aleighyah Fontenot and Aniya Gourdine helped the Jags get out in front by halftime.
The second half was all Jaguars on both sides of the floor. Souther shot nearly 50% from the floor, 38% from three and made 75% of their free throws. They also forced 21 turnovers defensively.
The Lady Jags now sit at 3-1 in conference play after the victory. They are back at home for their next game when they host Grambling at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 18.
