Southern women's basketball departs for NCAA tournament

3 hours 16 seconds ago Monday, March 17 2025 Mar 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 9:56 PM March 17, 2025 in Sports
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team traveled to California Monday for the team's NCAA Tournament First Four matchup with UC San Diego on Wednesday.

The Jaguars and Tritons are both 16-seeds in the tournament. The winner plays top overall seed UCLA on Friday.

If Southern were to win, it would be the first NCAA Tournament win for the women's program and first for a women's team from the SWAC.

