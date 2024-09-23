Southern University students share issues they want the elected mayor-president to address

BATON ROUGE - Southern University students say they want better roads and city revitalization to be a priority to whomever wins the mayoral election in November.

"They mainly need to fix the roads within these streets of Baton Rouge because the roads are very unsafe," student Amiah Dunn said.

"The potholes, they've been here for years. They fill them up, it rains, then it's back to the big potholes. There's no change for it. It's just a quick fix," Terren Blackwell said.

"I do believe that the potholes and construction of the city is pretty bad," Amber Swayzer said.

The upkeep of the city is also important to Southern students. They want to see areas of Baton Rouge revitalized, especially in historical and low-income areas.

"We have so many dilapidated buildings that could be used for many other purposes," Kennedy Orr said.

"The Old Governor's Mansion, the State Capitol, the Old State Capitol and all the surrounding places and areas in between that call attention from tourists. I feel like they're beginning to become unsightly," Madison Guillory said.

Students also want to see an increase in economic development. They think finding ways to attract tourists and locals could help.

"A lot of people come to Baton Rouge and they say 'What can we do?'," Jaden Rook said.

"The people around here, it's like a home, there's a lot of culture and family-love, but all of Baton Rouge needs to represent that," Nicholas Carroll said.

"In order to keep people here in this area, you have to invest in this area," Orr said.

The next mayoral debate will be Oct 5. at the Manship Theater.