Southern University student, Human Jukebox member laid to rest Saturday

BAKER— Family and friends of the former Southern University student Steven Harris honored the life of their loved one as they congregated at his funeral Saturday.

Done in proper Jaguar style with music, the member of the Human Jukebox was laid to rest. Those close to him say that's exactly what he would have wanted.

"Steven loved music, he loved band, everywhere you see him he was talking about band, he had some type of Human Jukebox paraphernalia on whenever you saw him," said Cedric Todd, Director of Bands & Professor of Music.

At his funeral, family, friends and former teachers praised the man and father he was. He is survived by his one-year-old son.

"Steven changed. He wasn't just a biological father, he was a daddy," a former teacher of Harris’ said. "And he was like I'm determined to be in my child's life, I'm going to be a dad and nobody is going to stop me from being a dad to this child."

Harris' body was found in Wilkinson County, Miss., days after he was reported missing.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman told WBRZ that evidence suggests a trio of suspects lured Harris there to kill him. Harris’ ex-girlfriend Allyah Martin, Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., and Calajia Jack all face murder charges in Mississippi.

"Stevens legacy is one of brightness, and though he is no longer with us the light he brought into our lives will continue to shine," said Kenneth Collins, Assistant Director of Bands at Southern University.

Dr. Kedric Taylor with the Human Jukebox said they'll continue to honor Harris.

"Our first show is going to be dedicated to Steven, and I'm telling you all it's going to be on fire," Taylor said.