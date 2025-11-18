67°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University's Human Jukebox among finalists for HBCU Band of the Year
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Marching Band was named a finalist for the ESPN HBCU Band of the Year, according to HBCU Gameday.
Two Division I schools, Southern's Human Jukebox and Florida A&M's Marching 100 were selected; there were also two Division II bands, Miles College's Purple Marching Machine and Fayetteville State University's Marching Bronco Xpress.
Trending News
The final competition takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on December 12.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
Local seniors learn about scams, get free health care at annual 'SALT'...
-
Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services
-
La. Rep. Clay Higgins is lone dissenting vote to release the Epstein...
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...