Southern University re-instating indoor mask mandate ahead of fall semester
BATON ROUGE - Nearly a week before classes for the fall semester begin, Southern University announced they will be re-instating a mask mandate for all buildings on campus.
The following statement was sent by Southern officials Sunday evening:
In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, August 15, 2022. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
