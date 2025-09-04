91°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University partners with ALIVE podcast network to distribute student-produced podcast
BATON ROUGE - Southern is partnering with the ALIVE podcast to distribute a student-produced podcast.
According to a release, Southern is the first HBCU to distribute student-produced content through the network.
The Southern University channel will be available on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV this fall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
BRFD: Three adults, child displaced by fire on Dalton Street
-
THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Woman details concerning encounters with ex-BRPD officer awaiting sentencing
-
Good 2 Eat: Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans and Dr. Pepper Drumsticks
-
Southern alumna, New Orleans native produces, directs documentary about Katrina's legacy 20...
Sports Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for...
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...