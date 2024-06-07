81°
Southern University Law Center hosting expungement event this weekend
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Law Center is hosting an expungement event on Friday.
The event will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Law Center on 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive. Residents can come to the event and have their criminal record cleared.
