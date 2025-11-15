75°
Southern University hosts Jaguar Preview ahead of its game against Texas Southern University

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - About 4,000 prospective students and family members gathered inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday for Southern University's Jaguar Preview hosted by the Office of Admissions and Recruitment. 

Jaguar Preview is a chance for college applicants to experience campus life and meet students, faculty and administrators from the school while visiting informational tables representing academic units and student services.

The event featured campus tours, academic showcases, performances by the Southern University Gospel Choir and Cheer Team and speeches from university leadership, including members of the Board of Supervisors and Chancellor John K. Pierre.

Students also had the opportunity to run through the tunnel onto the field ahead of Saturday's football game against Texas Southern University.

