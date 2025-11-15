Latest Weather Blog
Southern University hosts Jaguar Preview ahead of its game against Texas Southern University
BATON ROUGE - About 4,000 prospective students and family members gathered inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday for Southern University's Jaguar Preview hosted by the Office of Admissions and Recruitment.
Jaguar Preview is a chance for college applicants to experience campus life and meet students, faculty and administrators from the school while visiting informational tables representing academic units and student services.
The event featured campus tours, academic showcases, performances by the Southern University Gospel Choir and Cheer Team and speeches from university leadership, including members of the Board of Supervisors and Chancellor John K. Pierre.
Trending News
Students also had the opportunity to run through the tunnel onto the field ahead of Saturday's football game against Texas Southern University.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
-
Man arrested after allegedly acting as security, money collector for multi-parish trafficking...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss