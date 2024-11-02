Southern trying to get back in the win column against Alabama A&M

Huntsville, AL - The Southern Jaguars are looking to hand Alabama A&M their first home loss of the season on Saturday and get back in the win column in the SWAC.

The Jags' offense struggled significantly against Florida A&M a week ago. While the run game continues to show improvements with 122 yards, they could not find the end zone. To make matters worse, Southern's two quarterback system only accounted for 86 passing yards and an intercepetion. Th Jags will have to be more consistent and push the ball down field if they want to win this weekend.

"I always talk about doing what you can and doing it well, I think they've done that. The offensive line is getting 5 yards a carry, 8 yards a carry, that's what you want. If you get four or more on offense that puts you in a situation you want to be in. We were in a lot of 3rd and ones, third and twos, and we just didn't convert and that's the frustrating part and when you look at two of 16 on third down, that pretty much tells the story," Head coach Terrence Graves said.

The two quarterback system also hasn't always worked out the best for Southern. They will look for more consistency from that group ahead of their match up with the Bulldogs. Coach Graves has not announced a starter.

The Southern defense also needs to have a better performance than the over 400 yards they gave up against FAMU. Alabama A&M has the best total offense and best passing offense in the SWAC. They've accounted for over 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air.

The Jags have the best passing defense and second best total defense in the conference, and they need to prove that once again in Huntsville.

The problem was, you know, blown coverages, and we got to fix that. I know Coach Miller's gonna do a great job. The defensive staff will do a great job of fixing that, so i don't have a problem with it. He did a great job of going in detail last night. You know, it wasn't anything special. It was just the fact that we got to do what we've been coached to do. Our eyes got to be in the right place, you know, got to carry out the assignments. You got to do what the defense calls for. I mean, he called a great game defensively, now it's just about executing," Graves said.

Southern faces Alabama A&M at 2 p.m. Saturday in Huntsville, AL. The game will be streamed on HBCU Go.