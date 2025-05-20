Southern's Thibodeaux named SWAC Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Southern outfielder Cardell Thibodeaux's incredible offensive season is being recognized by the SWAC.

Thibodeaux was named SWAC Player of the Year on Tuesday after completing the regular season with a .438 batting average, 18 home runs, and 68 RBIs.

Four other Southern Jaguars were named All-SWAC.

2025 SWAC BASEBALL AWARDS

Coach of the Year

Jonathan Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman



Player of the Year

Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern



Co-Hitter of the Year

Juan Cruz, Alabama State



Co-Hitter of the Year

Andrey Martinez, Bethune-Cookman



Pitcher of the Year

Eric Elliott, Jackson State



Relief Pitcher of the Year

Jean Carlos Zambrano, Bethune-Cookman



Freshman of the Year

Garrett Workman, Florida A&M



Newcomer of the Year

Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern



All-SWAC Baseball First Team

C – Broedy Poppell, Florida A&M

1B – Juan Cruz, Alabama State

2B – Jesus Vanegas, Bethune-Cookman

3B – Jay Campbell, Florida A&M

SS – Bryce Hughes, Texas Southern

DH – Taj Bates, Southern

OF – Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern

OF – Andrey Martinez, Bethune-Cookman

OF – Kameron Douglas, Alabama State

SP – Eric Elliott, Jackson State

SP – Kenney Fabian, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

RP – Jean Carlos Zambrano, Bethune-Cookman



All-SWAC Baseball Second Team

C – Chris Marcellus, Grambling State

1B – Wilbert Perez, Jackson State

2B – Alex Espaillat, Alabama State

3B – KJ White, Southern

SS – Jeter Polledo, Bethune-Cookman

DH – Damian Garcia, Texas Southern

OF – Trey Rutledge, Alabama A&M

OF – Darryl Lee, Bethune-Cookman

OF – Jordan McCladdie, Jackson State

SP- Jorhan Laboy, Alabama State

SP – Edwin Sanchez, Bethune-Cookman

SP – Nick Luckett, Southern

RP – Ethan Bates, Grambling State

RP- Peyton Huff, Southern