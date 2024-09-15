Southern's effort was not enough to take down Jackson State

Jackson, MS - The Southern Jags have now fallen to the Jackson State Tigers for the fifth time in a row after Saturday's 33-15 loss at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Jags faced many issues in all three phases of the game.

The offense struggled to push the ball down the field and create first downs or even get in scoring position.

The defense seemed overwhelmed by Jackson State's offense and could not make enough stops early in the game to contain them before they jumped out to a big lead.

It didn't make matters any better when starting quarterback Czavian Teasett went down with an injury in the second quarter.

Noah Bodden took over at QB and he put up good numbers. Bodden threw for 352 yards and a touchdown, but some bad decisions led to two interceptions.

The loss is tough to swallow for head coach Terrence Graves and company, but Coach knows that they have to move forward.

"We can't sit around and sulk and pout. We gotta watch the film, correct it. We gotta go back to work. Nobody's gonna feel sorry for Southern University. I don't expect them to. And so we got to go back to work. We're going to find out what we're made of this week," Graves said after the game.

This loss was classified as a non-conference match up, but SWAC play starts next week for the Jags.

Southern will travel to face Prairie View A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. Southern lost to the Panthers 27-21 last season.