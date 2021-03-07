59°
Southern opens SWAC season with sweep of Grambling

1 hour 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, March 07 2021
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Southern opened their SWAC season slate with a sweep of Grambling. Jags scored 24 runs across three games.

