Southern Men's Basketball takes down No. 21 Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE - Southern Men's Basketball defeated No. 21 Mississippi State on the Bulldogs' home court in Starkville.

The Jags were down 59-48 with four and a half minutes left in the game. They went on to take the lead and hold the Bulldogs scoreless in the final four minutes. It was Tai'Reon Joseph who blocked Mississippi State's final shot of the game.

Joseph also led the team with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in 40 minutes on the floor.

The Jags shot 42.9% from field goal range, 28.6% from the three point line and made 63.2% of their free throws.

This is Southern's second win of the season and their first win against a ranked opponent.

Their next game is against Southeastern Louisiana at home at F.G. Clark Activity Center on Dec. 9.