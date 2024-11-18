69°
Southern men's basketball picks up first win of season
BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team picked up its first win of the season Sunday afternoon.
After playing the first three games of the season on the road and losing each game, Southern had no trouble with Ecclesia College, beating the Royals 131-42.
The Jaguars had eight different players score in double figures. Jayce Depron and PJ Doboul led Southern with 16 points.
The Jaguars (1-3) are back in action Wednesday at Texas A&M at 7 PM.
