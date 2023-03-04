58°
Southern men's basketball falls to Alabama A&M on Senior Day 68-65
BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's team falls to Alabama A&M on Senior Night 68-65. The Jags had a power outage that stopped the start of the game for two hours.
When the teams finally hit the court, the Bulldogs shot lights out from the floor, hitting 11 of 21 threes.
Southern falls to 15-15 on the year, and will play this same Alabama A&M team to start the SWAC tournament on Wednesday.
