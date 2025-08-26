Latest Weather Blog
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
BATON ROUGE - After losing their season opener to North Carolina Central, Southern is now taking the lessons learned into their second game of the season.
The Jags struggled to keep their offense moving after two big runs for touchdowns by quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy and running back Trey Holly.
From the first drive of the game, the Jags' defense struggled to create havoc for the Eagles' offense. It was clear that their front seven wasn't up to par compared to years past.
Those mistakes led to the 31-14 loss, but Southern is now using the lessons to fuel them for their second game of the season against Mississippi Valley State.
The Jags last faced the Delta Devils in 2022, but have not faced them in Itta Bena since 2015. Southern head coach, Terrence Graves, served as assistant head coach and linebackers coach at MVSU from 2010-2013.
The Devils held a 1-11 record last season, but they're looking to upset the reigning SWAC West champions when Southern comes to town on Saturday.
Southern has not announced who will start at quarterback on Saturday. Graves says that McCoy and Jalen Woods are still competing, but he expects both to play at some capacity.
Kick off is set for 4:00 p.m. at Rice-Totten Stadium on Saturday.
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
