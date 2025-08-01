79°
Southern leaning on experience while building for 2025 season

Thursday, July 31 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - While the Southern Jaguars did add new pieces in certain position groups, others retain a lot of veteran guys heading into 2025.

Continuity with personnel on the offensive line and in the secondary can take the Jags far this season. Four out of five starting offensive linemen return this season, and many key pieces to the secondary are back for more as well.

With the veterans having a better understanding of the scheme, playbook and expectations, they can lead everyone else in the right direction.

Head coach Terrence Graves also says that the experience allows the assistant coaches to get creative with their groups.

Some areas of this team still have question marks. The quarterback competition is ongoing, but seems to have dwindled down to three quarterbacks in the room. Southern does not have JUCO transfer Jamari Jones on their roster as of Thursday night. That leaves Jalen Woods, Cam'Ron McCory and freshman Dillon Compton.

The Jags will continue on with camp over the next few weeks as they prepare for their season opener on Aug. 23.

