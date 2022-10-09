62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern Jags beat down Prairie View A&M, 45-13 in Eric Dooley's return

Saturday, October 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Southern Jaguars

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. - The Southern University Jaguars scored 45 points against Prairie View A&M Saturday night, bludgeoning Head Coach Eric Dooley's former team. 

The Prairie View Panthers kept it close in the first half, going into halftime with a 13-10 lead over the Jaguars. But the Jags completely took over in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points to close out with a 45-13 win.

With the win, the Jaguars improve to 3-2 on the season, and 2-1 in SWAC play.

Quarterback BeSean McCray lead the Jags offense with 275 yards and 2 scores through the air, and 85 and 2 scores on the ground.

Defensively, the Jags secondary held Prairie View under 200 yards passing, and picked off quarterback Trazon Connley.

Southern will now come back home to face Alcorn next Saturday. 

