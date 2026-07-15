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Southern football voted 5th in SWAC West in 2026 preseason poll
BATON ROUGE - Southern football was picked to finish 5th in the SWAC West for the 2026 season, a poll said.
Southern finished its last season 2-10 overall and 1-7 in conference play. They will be lead by new head coach Marshall Faulk this season, opening against the Alabama State Hornets in the SWAC Birmingham Classic.
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on Aug. 29.
The predicted order of finish was voted on by SWAC head coaches and sports information directors.
View the full list below:
SWAC East
Alabama State – 131 points (16)
Jackson State – 122 points (7)
Bethune-Cookman – 71 points
Florida A&M – 70 points
Alabama A&M – 66 points (1)
Mississippi Valley State – 29 points
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SWAC West
Prairie View A&M – 130 points (19)
Grambling State – 93 points (2)
Alcorn State – 90 points (1)
Texas Southern – 79 points (1)
Southern – 65 points (1)
Arkansas–Pine Bluff – 32 points
First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
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