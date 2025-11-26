49°
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as next head coach

1 day 56 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 11:00 PM November 25, 2025 in Sports
Source: Jordan Schultz
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - In a report by NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz, Colorado running backs coach, Marshall Faulk, has accepted the job as Southern University's next head football coach.

Southern has not confirmed Schultz's report.

Schultz reports that the NFL Hall of Famer will receive a three-year deal with an option.

University officials have told WBRZ that there will be a press conference on Monday, December 1. However, officials say that the school is in the final process of interviews and have not confirmed a closed deal yet.

Southern's Board of Supervisors meets Friday in New Orleans.

Faulk, a native of New Orleans, will wrap up his first year as a college coach on Saturday when Colorado takes on Kansas State.

Southern (1-10) will end their season on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they take on Grambling (7-4) in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic. 

