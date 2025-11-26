Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as next head coach
BATON ROUGE - In a report by NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz, Colorado running backs coach, Marshall Faulk, has accepted the job as Southern University's next head football coach.
Southern has not confirmed Schultz's report.
Schultz reports that the NFL Hall of Famer will receive a three-year deal with an option.
Sources: Marshall Faulk has accepted the HC job at HBCU Southern University on a three-year deal with an option.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 26, 2025
The Pro Football Hall of Famer worked on Deion Sanders’ staff this season as Colorado’s RBs coach. pic.twitter.com/uTf15sXmj9
University officials have told WBRZ that there will be a press conference on Monday, December 1. However, officials say that the school is in the final process of interviews and have not confirmed a closed deal yet.
Southern's Board of Supervisors meets Friday in New Orleans.
Faulk, a native of New Orleans, will wrap up his first year as a college coach on Saturday when Colorado takes on Kansas State.
Southern (1-10) will end their season on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they take on Grambling (7-4) in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic.
