Southern board member pleads guilty, resigns two years after WBRZ report
GONZALES- Southern University Board of Supervisors member Donald Ray Henry entered a guilty plea in court this week to injuring public records. As part of his plea agreement, he resigned from the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Henry was the focus of a WBRZ Investigative Unit report back in May 2018, which showed he was claiming a homestead exemption on a home in Gonzales for years but was actually using a different address for where he received mail and was registered to vote. Four months later, a grand jury handed up an indictment against Henry for injuring public records tied to the fraud.
On Tuesday, Henry said he was guilty.
Over the course of our investigation, Henry never wanted to clarify the confusion. When asked if he actually lived in Donaldsonville or Gonzales, Henry said, "No comment."
Henry sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards this week resigning from his position on Southern's board. His letter to the governor makes no mention of the crimes he committed.
A spokeswoman for the governor said he would announce Henry's replacement at a later date. Henry was appointed to the Southern University Board by former Governor Bobby Jindal.
