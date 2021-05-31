88°
Southern baseball selected for Austin Regional
BATON ROUGE- After winning their second straight SWAC Tournament Title, the Southern Jaguar baseball team was selected to head to the Austin Regional.
Set to begin on Friday, the Jags will be the 4th seed in a regional that features number 2 overall seed Texas, Fairfield and Arizona State.
Full NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule:
- Regionals: Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7
- Super Regionals: Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14
- CWS Opening Celebration Day — Friday, June 18
- First day of CWS games — Saturday, June 19
- CWS Finals — Start Monday, June 28 (best out of 3)
- Final championship game — Tuesday/Wednesday, June 29/30
