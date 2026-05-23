72°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball loses to FAMU, Jags eliminated from SWAC tournament
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern baseball's rematch with Florida A&M at the SWAC tournament started well for the Jags with an early home run from Ryan Hunter, but the Rattlers ended up scoring five unanswered runs and defeated Southern 5-1.
FAMU handed Southern both of their losses in the tournament. The Rattlers had defeated Southern 15-6 in the Jags' second game in Birmingham.
With the two-seeded Jags eliminated, both of the top seeds in the SWAC Tournament, Southern and defending champion Bethune-Cookman, were eliminated on the same day. With the SWAC Tournament title no longer in play, any hope the Jaguars had of making the NCAA Tournament is now effectively gone.
Trending News
Southern has not won the SWAC Tournament since 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Alix Franklin staying connected with St. Amant softball
-
17-year-old arrested on principal to murder charge in deadly robbery at Coursey...
-
Port Allen Police investigating after body found along Oaks Avenue
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: A simple acronym can help you spot a stroke...
-
8-year-old boy and his Paw Paw compete at Jambalaya Festival cookoff for...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Alix Franklin staying connected with St. Amant softball
-
LSU softball readies for Super Regional against top-seeded Alabama
-
LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time