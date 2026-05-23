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Southern baseball loses to FAMU, Jags eliminated from SWAC tournament

2 hours 24 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 4:27 PM May 23, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern baseball's rematch with Florida A&M at the SWAC tournament started well for the Jags with an early home run from Ryan Hunter, but the Rattlers ended up scoring five unanswered runs and defeated Southern 5-1.

FAMU handed Southern both of their losses in the tournament. The Rattlers had defeated Southern 15-6 in the Jags' second game in Birmingham.

With the two-seeded Jags eliminated, both of the top seeds in the SWAC Tournament, Southern and defending champion Bethune-Cookman, were eliminated on the same day. With the SWAC Tournament title no longer in play, any hope the Jaguars had of making the NCAA Tournament is now effectively gone.

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Southern has not won the SWAC Tournament since 2021.

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