Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars baseball team dropped their mid-week game to Incarnate Word, 19-11, Wednesday night at Lee Hines Stadium.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Jaguars gave up four runs in the second for the Cardinals to take a 4-3 lead.

From there, both teams would go back and forth with hot bats, but Southern couldn't catch up to the Cardinals.

Southern falls to 8-10 on the season. They will travel to face Prairie View A&M for a SWAC series. The first game is Friday at 3 p.m.