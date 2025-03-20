61°
Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup

4 hours 1 minute 56 seconds ago Wednesday, March 19 2025 Mar 19, 2025 March 19, 2025 10:42 PM March 19, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars baseball team dropped their mid-week game to Incarnate Word, 19-11, Wednesday night at Lee Hines Stadium.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Jaguars gave up four runs in the second for the Cardinals to take a 4-3 lead.

From there, both teams would go back and forth with hot bats, but Southern couldn't catch up to the Cardinals.

Southern falls to 8-10 on the season. They will travel to face Prairie View A&M for a SWAC series. The first game is Friday at 3 p.m.

