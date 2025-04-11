Southern baseball drops game one to Alcorn State 11-7 in SWAC series

BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball dropped their first of three games to Alcorn St., 11-7, Friday night.

Southern started the scoring first with a two-run home run by Cardell Thibodeaux in the bottom of the first inning.

The Braves responded by tying the game in the second inning from a 2 RBI double. They'd take the 3-2 lead by the end of the inning from a fielding error by Southern.

In the third inning, Alcorn St. would add to their lead when Kalum Banks Jr. hit a two-run homer of his own to right center field.

Southern tried to claw their way back near the end, but fell 11-7 to the Braves.

Game two of the series is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lee Hines Stadium.