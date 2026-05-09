Southern baseball cancels series with Texas Southern due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball was scheduled to face Texas Southern in a SWAC series this weekend, but the three-game set has been canceled due to inclement weather in Baton Rouge.

The program announced the cancellation on social media Saturday afternoon after previously canceling the first game on Friday night.

Due to field conditions and inclement weather, we will see you all Thursday, May 14th against Alabama A&M. pic.twitter.com/UFywkGgq4b — Southern Jaguars Baseball (@southernubsb) May 9, 2026

Southern will now turn their attention to their final regular season series next weekend. The Jags will host Alabama A&M at Lee Hines Stadium starting Thursday at 6 p.m.