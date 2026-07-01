Southern Ag Center opens Demonstration Farm to public, encouraging education in sustainable farming

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center's Demonstration Farm is opening its gates to the public on Wednesday.

The farm, located behind the ag center's headhouse and greenhouse building, serves as a living classroom where visitors can learn about vegetable production, sustainable gardening techniques and agricultural education.

The farm itself is in its second growing season and has its first spring planting earlier this year. The garden includes tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, squash, hibiscus roselle, green onions, red onions, Serrano peppers, sunflowers, zinnias, and other seasonal crops and flowers.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the garden welcomes visitors and is available for educational field trips.