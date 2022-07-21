94°
Southern a preseason favorite to win the SWAC West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Southern football team is the preseason favorite to win the SWAC West, with rival Jackson State picked to come out of the East.
SWAC EAST:
- Jackson State - 116 points
- FAMU - 108 points
- Alabama A&M - 87 points
- Alabama State - 60 points
- Bethune-Cookman - 56 points
- Mississippi Valley State - 35 points
SWAC WEST:
- Southern - 111 points
- Alcorn State 110 - points
- Prairie View A&M - 82 points
- Grambling State - 77 points
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff - 42 points
- Texas Southern - 40 points
Five Southern football players were named to the Preseason All SWAC team. Offensive linemen Dallas Black was on the first first team, alongside defensive linemen Jason Dumas, and Jordan Lewis. While offensive linemen Brian Williams, and Jeremiah Stafford made the second team.
Head Coach Eric Dooley, Cameron Peterson, and Dallas Black represented the Jaguars at the SWAC media day on Thursday. Southern will open the season at home against Florida Memorial University on Sept. 3.
